Lords Mark Industries hits the roof after securing CREDA solar lighting project

Lords Mark Industries hit the 5% upper circuit at Rs 84.30 after the company said its lighting division secured a major order from the Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA).

The company said it emerged as the lowest (L1) bidder and has accepted the Letter of Offer from CREDA for the supply, installation and commissioning of solar home lighting systems with a minimum capacity of 300 Wp across the state of Chhattisgarh.

The contract also includes a five-year comprehensive maintenance contract (CMC) and an onsite unconditional warranty. The agreement process has been initiated, and execution will be carried out as per CREDA's prescribed project timelines.

Lords Mark Industries said the approved L1 rate is Rs 47,625 per system. The amount comprises Rs 42,000 for material supply, Rs 1,750 for installation and commissioning, and Rs 3,875 towards the five-year maintenance contract.

The company said the project will strengthen the market presence of its lighting and renewable energy division across Chhattisgarh. It added that securing L1 bidder status reflects its cost competitiveness, supply chain capabilities, and engineering expertise in the clean energy sector.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic government agency and does not involve any related-party transaction.

Lords Mark Industries is in the business of providing consultancy in power projects and trading activities.

On a standalone basis, Lords Mark Industries reported a net profit of Rs 41.22 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales stood at Rs 441.98 crore in Q4 FY26, against nil in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

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