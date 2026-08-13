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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lords Mark Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Lords Mark Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 307.68 crore

Net profit of Lords Mark Industries reported to Rs 33.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 307.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales307.680 0 OPM %15.980 -PBDT47.91-0.03 LP PBT45.47-0.03 LP NP33.18-0.03 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:32 PM IST