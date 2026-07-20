Lords Mark Industries wins order from CREDA, Govt. of Chhattisgarh
Lords Mark Industries announced that its receives an order from Chhattisgarh State Renewable Energy Development Agency (CREDA), Department of Energy, Government of Chhattisgarh for supply, installation, commissioning of solar home lighting systems (minimum 300 Wp capacity) along with 5-year comprehensive operations and maintenance contract and onsite unconditional warranty. The approved unit rate is Rs 47,625 per system.
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 10:50 AM IST