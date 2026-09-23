Lords Mark's breast screening technology enters final clinical trial stage

Across the USA, Great Britain and Europe

Lord's Mark Industries in collaboration with the Centre for Materials for Electronic Technology (C-MET), has advanced its AI-powered, radiation-free wearable breast cancer screening technology towards its final clinical trial stage, with trials planned across the USA, Great Britain and Europe.

Developed using high-precision thermal sensors and AI-driven temperature mapping, the technology is designed to identify abnormalities associated with breast cancer in a non-invasive and radiation-free manner.

The technology has undergone high accuracy and conformity testing, with Lord's Mark Industries holding exclusive rights for its commercialisation. Phase 2 trials for detection of cancer at the cell level, targeting 98% accuracy, will commence from January 2027 in India, the USA, Europe and Great Britain. Various recognised medical device companies have expressed their excitement to be part of this trial, as this could change the way cancer treatment is approached once the technology is approved and recognised.

The company has completed clinical trials in India, with the results demonstrating accurate identifica on of cases evaluated during the trials. The data generated through these trials will contribute to the technology's ongoing clinical and regulatory evaluation. The Technical Committee has now approved the conduct of the final clinical trials across the USA, Great Britain and Europe, subject to the requirements of the respective jurisdictions.

The Committee is also of the view that the technology has the potential to identify breast cancer-related abnormalities at an early stage, subject to successful completion of the final clinical trials and independent verification.

The technology combines advanced thermal sensors with AI-based analytics to identify abnormal temperature pa erns. Unlike conventional screening approaches involving radiation, the wearable is designed to be painless, portable and infrastructure-light. Being battery-operated, the technology can potentially be deployed even in areas with limited or no access to electricity, enabling breast cancer screening to reach hospitals, clinics, community centres, remote villages and underserved regions across India and global markets.