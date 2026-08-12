Lorenzini Apparels standalone net profit rises 126.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.61% to Rs 16.69 crore

Net profit of Lorenzini Apparels rose 126.04% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.61% to Rs 16.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.699.1910.314.903.272.413.001.992.170.96

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