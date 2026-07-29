Wednesday, July 29, 2026 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Losses in INR due to higher oil prices largely offset by positive local equities

Losses in INR due to higher oil prices largely offset by positive local equities

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee continues to stay pressured against a firm dollar overseas and resurgence in crude oil prices. INR opened marginally higher at Rs 95.70 per dollar but slipped back to a low of 95.80 so far during the day. Rupee however recovered from initial losses and was last seen trading at 95.66. International oil prices soared back today due to renewed conflicts between the United States (US) and Iran. The US military reportedly claimed to have successfully intercepted what it described as a surprise Iranian attack targeting US troops stationed across the Middle East. Meanwhile, investors are now shifting focus to Federal Reserves monetary policy decision amidst the ongoing turmoil. Higher oil prices typically boost inflation expectations and force global central banks to lean towards higher or steady interest rates. Losses in the counter were however capped by positive local shares traded sharply higher on Wednesday after data showed India's industrial production grew 7.3 percent in June, the fastest in nearly two years, as against 2.2 percent a year ago and 5.1 percent growth reported for May 2026. The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex surged 750 points, or 1 percent, to 77,516 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 224 points, or 0.9 percent, at 24,208.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VST Inds slides as Q1 PAT declines 24% YoY to Rs 42 cr

VST Inds slides as Q1 PAT declines 24% YoY to Rs 42 cr

BSE SME Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles spins a premium listing

BSE SME Shree Balaji (Mala) Textiles spins a premium listing

RailTel Corporation rises after bagging Rs 44-cr Odisha Police work order

RailTel Corporation rises after bagging Rs 44-cr Odisha Police work order

Tata Capital gains after Q1 PAT climbs 56% YoY; AUM rises 22% YoY.

Tata Capital gains after Q1 PAT climbs 56% YoY; AUM rises 22% YoY.

S H Kelkar soars after Q1 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 45 cr

S H Kelkar soars after Q1 PAT climbs 76% YoY to Rs 45 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayManipal Health IPO Day 1Q1 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsReason For Today's Market RallyLiquor StocksUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak