Lotus Chocolate Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.47 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 19.48% to Rs 126.78 croreNet loss of Lotus Chocolate Company reported to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.48% to Rs 126.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 157.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 99.42% to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.01% to Rs 579.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 573.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales126.78157.45 -19 579.55573.75 1 OPM %-9.663.60 --2.535.43 - PBDT-4.592.74 PL 5.0924.87 -80 PBT-5.701.93 PL 1.1723.06 -95 NP-4.471.42 PL 0.1017.23 -99
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST