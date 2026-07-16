Lotus Chocolate Company standalone net profit declines 99.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 42.06% to Rs 91.95 crore

Net profit of Lotus Chocolate Company declined 99.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 42.06% to Rs 91.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.91.95158.71-17.913.131.004.490.033.980.022.99

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