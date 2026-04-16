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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lotus Chocolate reports dismal Q4 PAT

Lotus Chocolate reports dismal Q4 PAT

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Lotus Chocolate Company fell 4.43% to Rs 753.90 after reporting a standalone net loss of Rs 4.47 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 1.42 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations declined 19.47% year-on-year to Rs 126.78 crore during the quarter.

During the quarter, the company posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 5.70 crore in Q4 FY26, as against a profit before tax of Rs 1.93 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses fell 7.63% YoY to Rs 143.72 crore. Among key cost components, the cost of materials consumed declined 32.93% to Rs 88.02 crore, while employee benefit expenses surged 90.78% to Rs 10.76 crore. Finance costs rose 19.33% YoY to Rs 3.58 crore.

 

On a full-year basis, the companys standalone net profit tumbled 99.41% YoY to Rs 0.10 crore, while total revenue rose 1.01% to Rs 579.55 crore in FY26 compared to FY25.

Lotus Chocolate Company manufactures the finest chocolates, cocoa products, and cocoa derivatives. Its products are supplied to chocolate makers and chocolate users across the world, from local bakeries to multinational companies. It is owned by Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), which is the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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