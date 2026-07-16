Lotus Chocolate slips as Q1 PAT plunges 99% YoY to Rs 0.02 crore

Lotus Chocolate Company fell 4.66% to Rs 675.40 after the company's standalone net profit declined 99.32% year-on-year to Rs 0.02 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 2.99 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations declined 42.06% year-on-year to Rs 91.95 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 158.71 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 0.02 crore in Q1 FY27, down 99.49% from Rs 3.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total expenses declined 41.90% year-on-year to Rs 93.34 crore during the quarter. Among key cost components, the cost of materials consumed fell 87.03% to Rs 20.45 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 65.79% to Rs 10.81 crore. Finance costs declined 46.19% year-on-year to Rs 2.19 crore.

Lotus Chocolate Company manufactures chocolates, cocoa products and cocoa derivatives. Its products are supplied to chocolate makers and users across the world, ranging from local bakeries to multinational companies. The company is owned by Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL), the FMCG arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), which is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL).

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