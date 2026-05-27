Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 13.61 crore

Net loss of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 13.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.19% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.37% to Rs 53.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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