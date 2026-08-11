Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute standalone net profit rises 12.96% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 26.18% to Rs 17.06 croreNet profit of Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute rose 12.96% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.18% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.0613.52 26 OPM %17.2910.87 -PBDT2.651.54 72 PBT1.010.72 40 NP0.610.54 13
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:12 AM IST