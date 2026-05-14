Loyal Equipments standalone net profit declines 28.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.36% to Rs 30.49 crore

Net profit of Loyal Equipments declined 28.43% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 30.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.87% to Rs 6.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 78.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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