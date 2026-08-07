Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 36.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.37% to Rs 18.85 crore

Net profit of Loyal Equipments rose 36.63% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.37% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.8511.3314.8014.212.521.601.711.011.381.01

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