Friday, August 07, 2026 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleMicrosoft Hyderabad Data CentreTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 36.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Loyal Equipments standalone net profit rises 36.63% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 66.37% to Rs 18.85 crore

Net profit of Loyal Equipments rose 36.63% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.37% to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.8511.33 66 OPM %14.8014.21 -PBDT2.521.60 58 PBT1.711.01 69 NP1.381.01 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tacent Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tacent Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bosch Home Comfort India standalone net profit rises 49.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Bosch Home Comfort India standalone net profit rises 49.44% in the June 2026 quarter

SignatureGlobal India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter

SignatureGlobal India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.53 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 29.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 29.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:07 AM IST