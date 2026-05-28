Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 24.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 41.53% to Rs 81.84 crore

Net loss of Loyal Textile Mills reported to Rs 24.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 39.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.53% to Rs 81.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 64.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 46.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.79% to Rs 421.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 627.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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