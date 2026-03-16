LTIMindtree partners with IIT Kharagpur to upskill workforce in AI

LTIMindtree announced a partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) to design deep-dive training programs aimed at enhancing the company's workforce skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies.

The collaboration aims to combine LTIMindtrees industry expertise with IIT Kharagpurs academic and research leadership to build future-ready AI capabilities. The programs will include targeted AI learning modules, hands-on workshops, and collaborative research initiatives, focused on systematically upskilling and reskilling employees to meet evolving industry and client demands.

Gururaj Deshpande, Chief Delivery Officer at LTIMindtree, said, This collaboration with IIT Kharagpur reflects our commitment to talent transformation by combining academic excellence with real-world application. Continuous skill development is essential to ensure our workforce remains relevant, resilient, and prepared to operate effectively in an AI-driven, rapidly changing technology landscape.

Prof. Niloy Ganguly, Head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, added, Collaborations such as this allow us to extend our academic expertise beyond the classroom and into industry-relevant contexts. We look forward to working closely with LTM to create and offer meaningful learning programs and research opportunities in artificial intelligence and related domains.

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. LTIMindtree is a Larsen & Toubro Group company.

The company reported a 30.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 970.60 crore despite of a 3.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 10,781 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q2 September 2025.

The counter rose 0.16% to Rs 4,210.85 on the BSE.

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