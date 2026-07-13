LTM consolidated net profit rises 16.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.96% to Rs 11608.00 crore

Net profit of LTM rose 16.92% to Rs 1466.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1254.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.96% to Rs 11608.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9840.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11608.009840.6017.7516.762239.701969.101978.401726.201466.301254.10

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