LTM consolidated net profit rises 23.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 11291.70 crore

Net profit of LTM rose 23.38% to Rs 1392.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1128.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 11291.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9771.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.12% to Rs 5018.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4598.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 42307.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38008.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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