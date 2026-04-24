LTM consolidated net profit rises 23.38% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.56% to Rs 11291.70 croreNet profit of LTM rose 23.38% to Rs 1392.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1128.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.56% to Rs 11291.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9771.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.12% to Rs 5018.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4598.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 42307.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38008.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11291.709771.70 16 42307.6038008.10 11 OPM %17.4716.33 -17.8617.09 - PBDT2082.401780.10 17 8373.307205.70 16 PBT1818.801529.30 19 7319.206214.20 18 NP1392.301128.50 23 5018.104598.70 9
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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST