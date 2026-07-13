LTM gains as Q1 PAT rises 5.9% QoQ to Rs 1,468-cr

LTM (formerly LTIMindtree) rose 1.01% to Rs 4,081.30 after it has reported a 5.86% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,468.6 crore on a 2.80% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 11,608 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q4 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 17.05%, while revenue increased 17.96% in Q1 FY27.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 1,978.4 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,726.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

At the operational level, EBITDA increased 24.93% YoY to Rs 2,060.6 crore in Q1 FY27, although it declined 4.4% QoQ. EBITDA margin improved to 17.8% in Q1 FY27 from 16.8% in Q1 FY26 and 17.5% in Q4 FY26.

In dollar terms, the IT firm's revenue stood at $1,223.5 million in Q1 FY27, up 0.08% QoQ and 6.1% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue increased 0.3% QoQ and 6.4% YoY.

Order inflow rose 3.06% YoY to $1.68 billion in Q1 FY27 from $1.63 billion in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, however, it edged down from $1.69 billion reported in Q4 FY26.

The companys total employee count stood at 87,886 in Q1 FY27, down from 87,950 in Q1 FY26 and 87,950 in Q4 FY26. The total active client base stood at 740, with 16 new clients added during the quarter.

The trailing 12-month attrition rate stood at 13.3%, while utilisation, excluding trainees, was 86.4%.

Venu Lambu, CEO & MD, said, Our Q1 FY27 performance reflects the progress we have made in executing our AI-centric strategy and our continued journey of profitable growth. Our AI pivot is now delivering tangible proof points for clients, reflected in the outcomes we are creating and the scale and nature of the engagements we are winning. With a strong order book and a healthy pipeline across our industry segments, we are confident that our growth momentum will continue to build through the year.

LTM, a Larsen & Toubro Group company formerly known as LTIMindtree, is an AI-centric global technology services company providing digital transformation, engineering and business AI solutions.

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