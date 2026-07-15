LTM leads deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot across the L&T Group
LTM announced that it is leading the deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot across the L&T Group, driving one of India's largest enterprise AI workplace transformations.
As part of this enterprise-wide rollout, L&T is enabling Microsoft 365 Copilot for ~140,000 employees across the group, with LTM leading the transformation. The initiative is empowering teams to work more productively, resolve issues faster, and deliver superior customer outcomes through AI-assisted workflows, decision-making, and collaboration.
As the largest adopter of Microsoft 365 Copilot within the L&T Group, LTM has already demonstrated significant business impact. Its AI-powered assistant, RAIma, has delivered a 70% improvement in IT and HR query resolution, while increasing employee engagement and HR productivity by 15%. Additionally, more than 23,000 developers use AI tools daily, supported by a network of over 1,300 AI experts and enablement leads. LTM will spearhead deployment through Microsoft 365 Copilot-supported solutions: Agent A.S.K. (Agent for Stories and Knowledge) for sales and RAIma. A.S.K. is a conversational AI tool that accelerates sales by reusing existing content, while RAIma delivers personalized, conversational HR support via chat and voice.
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST