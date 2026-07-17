LTM partners with Glean to drive enterprise AI adoption

LTM announced a strategic partnership with Glean, the enterprise AI platform that connects and understands enterprise knowledge across the applications, systems, and workflows employees use every day to help organizations unlock greater value from their AI investments.

Through the partnership, LTM will combine its deep domain and technology expertise and its BlueVerse agentic AI ecosystem with Glean's enterprise context and intelligence layer to help organizations drive productivity, accelerate decision-making, and scale AI adoption across the enterprise.

AI will deliver its greatest impact when it can access the full context of an enterprise and seamlessly connect people, knowledge, and workflows, said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTM. Our partnership with Glean strengthens LTM's AI-led transformation portfolio and complements our BlueVerse AI ecosystem by helping organizations unlock intelligence across their enterprise systems while maintaining governance, security, and compliance.