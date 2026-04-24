LTM Q4 PAT climbs 45% QoQ to Rs 1,387 cr

IT major LTM (formerly LTIMindtree) reported a 44.57% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,387.3 crore despite a 4.74% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,291.7 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 22.92%, while revenue increased 15.56% in Q4 FY26.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 1,818.8 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,529.3 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional item reversal of Rs 62.2 crore during the quarter, mainly related to the remeasurement of employee benefit liabilities under the new labour codes.

At an operational level, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,973 crore in Q4 FY26, up 23.6% YoY but down 1.5% QoQ. EBITDA margin was 17.5%, compared with 16.3% in Q4 FY25 and 18.6% in Q3 FY26.

In dollar terms, the IT firms revenue stood at $1,222.4 million in Q4 FY26, up 1.19% QoQ and up 8.08% YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue increased 1.2% QoQ and 7% YoY.

Order inflow rose 5.62% to $1.69 billion in Q4 FY26, compared with $1.60 billion in Q4 FY25. The companys total employee count stood at 87,950 in Q4 FY26, up from 84,307 in Q4 FY25. The total active client base stood at 751, with 13 new clients added during the quarter.

The trailing 12-month attrition rate stood at 13.3%, while utilization excluding trainees was 85.7%.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 8.27% to Rs 4,982.7 crore on a 11.31% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 42,307.6 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Venu Lambu, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD), said, In FY26 we accelerated our strategic shift to an AI-centric organization with the intelligence of the BlueVerse platform and talent transformation at scale. Over the year, we unlocked new levels of efficiencies through our Fit4Future program, won some of the largest deals in our history, and strengthened our AI capabilities. With strong order intake, a healthy pipeline, and a clear strategic direction as a business creativity partner, LTM is well placed for sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 53 per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Upon approval, the final dividend will be paid within 10 days from the conclusion of the AGM. The record date for determining eligibility to receive the dividend, as well as the date and time of the AGM, will be intimated in due course.

LTMa Larsen & Toubro Group company (formerly known as LTIMindtree)is an AI-centric global technology services firm offering digital transformation, engineering, and business AI solutions. It partners with enterprises worldwide to drive innovation, efficiency, and business outcomes.

Shares of LTM fell 4.54% to Rs 4,315 on the BSE.