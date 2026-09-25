LTTS partners with Cognite to accelerate AI adoption in asset-intensive industries

L&T Technology Services announced a strategic partnership with Cognite to jointly develop and deliver industrial AI and data solutions for asset-intensive industries globally.

As part of the partnership, LTTS has established a dedicated Cognite Centre of Excellence and certified an initial group of more than 50 engineers. The companies are also co-developing industry-specific solutions for customers across the Oil & Gas, Chemicals, LNG, CPG/FMCG, Mining and Industrial Manufacturing sectors.

As part of their first joint project, LTTS and Cognite have already begun working with a global, top ten oil and gas company, to transform its manual mechanical-integrity process into a contextualized, scalable digital workflow that lets engineers work more efficiently, identify risk faster, and ultimately prevent downtime and safety events.

The partnership aims to accelerate the deployment of AI-powered industrial applications, digital twins, predictive maintenance solutions and operational intelligence platforms across asset-intensive enterprises.

Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite, said, Cognites growing scale across industries complements LTTS domain and engineering expertise. We are excited and looking forward to pairing up with LTTS Engineering Intelligence approach to drive value outcomes to our joint customers as AI becomes a mainstay of modern manufacturing across the world.

Amit Chadha, CEO & managing director at L&T Technology Services and Member of Nasscom Executive Council, said, As industries increasingly look to scale AI beyond experimentation, the need for connected and contextual industrial workflows has become critical. Our partnership with Cognite strengthens LTTS ability to deliver Engineering Intelligence by combining deep engineering expertise with AInative industrial experiences. We are excited about the potential for joint value creation by integrating Cognites capabilities with LTTS EIOne, enabling us to co-create solutions that address complex industrial challenges and accelerate the journey from AI pilots to production. Together, we will help enterprises drive greater productivity, asset performance, operational resilience, and business value.

Meanwhile, the companys board will meet on Monday, 19 October 2026 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ending 30 September 2026. Additionally, the board will consider interim dividend in foresaid meeting.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, is a global engineering research and development (ER&D) services company offering design, development, testing and lifecycle support across products and processes. The company serves 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 leading ER&D firms across industries including industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and process industries.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net income from continuing operations increased 17.4% YoY and 1.5% QoQ to Rs 351.8 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue increased 11.5% YoY and 2.9% QoQ to Rs 2,940.1 crore during the quarter.

The scrip shed 0.87% to settle at Rs 3,208.20 on the BSE.

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