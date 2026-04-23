LTTS records nearly 10% sequential growth in Q4 PAT; USD revenue rises to $306 million

L&T Technology Services has reported 9.7% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 332.1 crore as revenue rose by 2.5% to Rs 2,857.9 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

The companys revenue in USD terms was $305.9 million, down 1.7% QoQ. In constant currency terms, revenue contracted by 1.1% sequentially.

In Q3 FY26, cost of sales added up to Rs 1,938.4 crore (up 0.4% QoQ) while selling, general & administration expenses aggregated to Rs 398 crore (up 11.5% QoQ).

EBIT improved by 5.5% to Rs 434.9 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 412.4 crore recorded in Q3 FY26.

LTTS FY26 TCV large deal bookings crossed $850 million. The company continued its large deal momentum, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of nearly $200 million in TCV. This includes one $75 million deal, two deals valued at over $20 million, one deal at over $15 million and three deals valued at over $10 million each.

At the end of Q4FY26, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 1,706, out of which 1,033 are co-authored with its customers and the rest are filed by LTTS.

As on 31 March 2026, LTTS employee strength stood at 23,830.

For FY26, LTTS has reported net profit and total income of Rs 1,279.2 crore (up 1% YoY) and Rs 10,995.9 crore (up 14% YoY), respectively.

Amit Chadha, CEO & managing director, L&T Technology Services, said: "Anticipating the business landscape and technology shifts over the next 5 years, we recalibrated our portfolio to focus on profitable growth business, driven by forward looking technologies.

We are also seeing encouraging momentum across key segments. Sustainability continues to scale strongly, supported by a robust pipeline of deal wins, while Mobility has stabilized with new deal wins and is poised for growth.

This overall performance is driven by a sharper, more focused organization, anchored in our approach to Engineering Intelligence (EI), where engineering converges with AI and digital technologies to deliver higher-value solutions and differentiated outcomes for our clients.

As part of our 5-year Lakshya 31-Plan, we aspire to deliver 1315% CAGR over the next five years."

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D consulting services. A listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the company offers design, development, testing, and sustenance services across products and processes.

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