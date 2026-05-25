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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit declines 45.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit declines 45.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales rise 56.29% to Rs 148.15 crore

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities declined 45.24% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.29% to Rs 148.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 16.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 76.75% to Rs 531.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 300.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales148.1594.79 56 531.85300.90 77 OPM %5.2810.66 -7.942.70 - PBDT3.966.83 -42 28.42-3.55 LP PBT2.403.40 -29 22.09-14.12 LP NP1.382.52 -45 16.16-10.57 LP

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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