Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit rises 43.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.63% to Rs 189.47 crore

Net profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities rose 43.21% to Rs 6.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.63% to Rs 189.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 113.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.189.47113.037.6210.0010.407.778.596.316.434.49

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