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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Auto Technologies acquires balance 15.97% stake in Lumax FAE Technologies

Lumax Auto Technologies acquires balance 15.97% stake in Lumax FAE Technologies

Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

Lumax Auto Technologies has completed the acquisition of the remaining 15.97% equity stake in Lumax FAE Technologies (LFAE) from Francisco Albero SAU (FAE), today i.e., 29 June 2026.

Accordingly, LFAE has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company with effect from 29 June 2026. However, FAE will continue to provide technical support to LFAE and has permitted the use of "FAE" in the name of LFAE for a mutually agreed period.

 

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 8:05 PM IST

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