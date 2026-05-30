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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 50.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 50.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Sales rise 25.07% to Rs 1416.93 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 50.94% to Rs 88.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.07% to Rs 1416.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1132.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.87% to Rs 278.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.92% to Rs 4870.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3636.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1416.931132.88 25 4870.333636.67 34 OPM %14.3413.83 -13.5212.78 - PBDT177.62144.74 23 599.48436.78 37 PBT125.84107.61 17 420.42308.16 36 NP88.1258.38 51 278.86177.77 57

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

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