Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 50.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.07% to Rs 1416.93 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 50.94% to Rs 88.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.07% to Rs 1416.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1132.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.87% to Rs 278.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.92% to Rs 4870.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3636.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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