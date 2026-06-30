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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Auto Technologies divests its 50% stake in JV Lumax Jopp Allied Technologies

Lumax Auto Technologies divests its 50% stake in JV Lumax Jopp Allied Technologies

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Lumax Auto Technologies has completed the sale of its entire equity stake aggregating to 50% of the equity share capital of Lumax Jopp Allied Technologies, to Jopp Holding GmbH, Germany, the joint venture partner on 29 June 2026.

Accordingly, Lumax Jopp Allied Technologies has ceased to be a joint venture of the company with effect from 29 June 2026.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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