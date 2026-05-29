Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.99% to Rs 1200.32 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 23.04% to Rs 54.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.99% to Rs 1200.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 923.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.27% to Rs 172.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 139.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.05% to Rs 4184.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3400.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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