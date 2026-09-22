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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumino Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Lumino Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 19.29% to Rs 521.43 crore

Net profit of Lumino Industries rose 32.40% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 521.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 437.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales521.43437.11 19 OPM %13.5612.05 -PBDT58.8343.84 34 PBT54.3739.96 36 NP40.1730.34 32

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST