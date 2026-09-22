Lumino Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.29% to Rs 521.43 crore

Net profit of Lumino Industries rose 32.40% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 521.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 437.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.521.43437.1113.5612.0558.8343.8454.3739.9640.1730.34

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