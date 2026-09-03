Lumino Industries shines on market debut

Shares of Lumino Industries were currently trading at Rs 108.26 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 32.02% as compared with the issue price of Rs 82.

The stock debuted at Rs 109 on the BSE, a premium of 32.93% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 113.65 and a low of Rs 106.48. On the BSE, over 69.82 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Lumino Industries was subscribed 117.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 August 2026 and it closed on 31 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 78 and 82 per share.

The offer comprised a fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 5 each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore. The offer for sale component is entirely by promoters.

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, the company intend to use Rs 337 crore towards prepayment or re-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; Rs 15.013 crore towards capital expenditure for purchase of equipment and machinery, civil works and interior development of an existing manufacturing facility; and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Lumino Industries on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, raised Rs 206.69 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.52 crore shares at Rs 82 each to 30 anchor investors.

Lumino Industries, promoted by Purushottam Dass Goel, is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) player focused on the power transmission and distribution (T&D) sector. The company manufactures aluminium conductors, power cables and electrical wires, including HTLS conductors, and undertakes EPC projects across power T&D, EHV substations, re-conductoring, railway electrification, solar power and water management. Manufacturing contributed 69.74% of FY26 revenue, while EPC contributed 30.26%.

As of March 2026, it had an order book of Rs 3,149.88 crore, with 82.20% from government entities, and operated two manufacturing facilities in Howrah with a combined aluminium consumption capacity of 40,000 MT annually. The company is expanding its manufacturing footprint with a new facility in Howrah expected to commence commercial production in H2FY27.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 159.97 crore and sales of Rs 2,041.07 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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