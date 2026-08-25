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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin allots 30,967 equity shares under ESOP

Lupin allots 30,967 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Lupin has allotted 30967 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2/- each. These shares have been allotted upon exercising of vested options granted to the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries, under Stock Option plans of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs 91,45,31,722 consisting of 45,72,65,861 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

 

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 6:04 PM IST