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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin announces strategic expansion of CRDMO capabilities at its Dabhasa facility

Lupin announces strategic expansion of CRDMO capabilities at its Dabhasa facility

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), a global CRDMO and subsidiary of global pharma major Lupin, today announced a strategic expansion of its Dabhasa manufacturing facility, marking a significant step toward scaling its peptide building-blocks platform and CRDMO capabilities.

The expanded infrastructure features a new block to enhance existing CRDMO capabilities supported by dedicated peptide manufacturing capacity across two additional specialized units. These upgrades will enable advanced development and flexible manufacturing, supporting complex therapeutics and meeting global demand for advanced pharmaceutical solutions.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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