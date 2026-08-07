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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Lupin consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 33.32% to Rs 8217.23 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 16.08% to Rs 1415.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1219.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 8217.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6163.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8217.236163.75 33 OPM %29.8128.02 -PBDT2470.211714.52 44 PBT2017.361415.54 43 NP1415.001219.03 16

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST