Lupin consolidated net profit rises 16.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.32% to Rs 8217.23 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 16.08% to Rs 1415.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1219.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 8217.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6163.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8217.236163.7529.8128.022470.211714.522017.361415.541415.001219.03

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