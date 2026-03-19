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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin expands Dabhasa facility to boost global peptide manufacturing capabilities

Lupin expands Dabhasa facility to boost global peptide manufacturing capabilities

Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Lupin announced that its subsidiary, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), a global CRDMO, is undertaking a strategic expansion of its Dabhasa manufacturing facility.

The move marks a significant step in scaling LMSs peptide building-blocks platform and CRDMO capabilities.

The expanded infrastructure features a new block to enhance existing CRDMO operations, supported by dedicated peptide manufacturing capacity across two additional specialized units. These improvements will enable advanced development and flexible manufacturing, supporting complex therapeutics and meeting global demand for advanced pharmaceutical solutions.

Dr. Abdelaziz Toumi, chief executive officer, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions, said, As pharmaceutical innovation increasingly shifts toward complex modalities, building deep capabilities and execution excellence has become critical. This expansion underscores our commitment to building advanced, scalable capabilities that support complex development programs and reinforce our role in the global peptide ecosystem, enabling meaningful partnerships with innovators worldwide.

 

With global drug development increasingly defined by molecular complexity, such as peptides and biologic ADCs, this expansion reinforces LMSs ability to consistently supply high-quality peptide building blocks, including protected amino acids.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

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The pharmaceutical company reported a 37.46% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,175.55 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 855.16 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations jumped 24.26% year-on-year to Rs 7,167.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The counter slipped 1.12% to Rs 2,276.85 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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