Lupin features in Dow Jones Best-in-Class (DJBIC) indices

Lupin today announced that it has been featured for the first time in the Dow Jones Best-in-Class (DJBIC) Indices, underscoring the company's strong commitment to sustainable, responsible, and ethical business practices. Lupin has been listed in both the DJBIC World Index and the DJBIC Emerging Markets Index.

The DJBIC World Index ranks top-performing companies globally by strong ESG performance, while the DJBIC Emerging Markets Index highlights sustainability leaders across emerging economies. Lupin was previously ranked among the top 1% globally in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2025, achieving an industry-leading score of 91/100.

The Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices recognize companies that demonstrate exceptional performance across key Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) parameters, based on leading S&P Global CSA scores. Inclusion in these prestigious indices reinforces Lupin's credibility with global investors, strengthens its competitive positioning, and places the company among a distinguished group of global leaders recognized for best-in-class sustainability performance.