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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin gains after launching generic hypertension drug in the US

Lupin gains after launching generic hypertension drug in the US

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Lupin rose 1.16% to Rs 2,293.10 after launching Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets, 40 mg and 80 mg, in the United States following approval of its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is bioequivalent to Edarbi of Azurity Pharmaceuticals and is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adults to lower blood pressure.

Lupin said it is the exclusive first-to-file applicant for the product and is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity in the US market.

According to IQVIA MAT April 2026 data, Azilsartan Medoxomil Tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 53.5 million in the United States.

 

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company focused on branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients across multiple therapeutic segments. The companys consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 1,468.70 crore in Q4 FY26, up 87.72% from Rs 782.40 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales rose 32.9% to Rs 7391.91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5562.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

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