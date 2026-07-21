Lupin grants exclusive rights to Kaveri Therapeutics Inc. for advancing two oncology programs

Lupin announced the strategic spin-out of two oncology programs - LNP7457 (PRMT5) and LNP8701 (SOS1), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lupin Inc., into Kaveri Therapeutics Inc. (Kaveri), a U.S. based clinical-stage oncology company. Kaveri will advance these programs through global clinical trials.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin Inc. will have a significant equity stake in Kaveri, provide seed funding, and grant them exclusive rights to the programs.

Kaveri will operate as an independent entity under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Kristi Jones, a seasoned biopharmaceutical leader with a strong track record of building and advancing innovative companies, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Pierce, who brings deep clinical expertise and will lead the company's clinical development strategy.

Kaveri will seek to raise additional capital to fund its clinical development efforts. Notably, both programs have demonstrated encouraging clinical progress, with LNP7457 (PRMT5) and LNP8701 (SOS1) each reporting positive data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in 2025 and 2026, respectively.