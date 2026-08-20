Lupin inks pact with Tenpoint Therapeutics to commercialize YUVEZZI in select countries

Lupin said that its wholly owned subsidiary VISUfarma B.V. has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with USA-based Visus Therapeutics Inc. for commercializing 'YUVEZZI' in the European Union, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, and Iceland.

Visus Therapeutics Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenpoint Therapeutics Holding,

This partnership provides VISUfarma the exclusive rights to undertake regulatory activities, commercialization, marketing, promotion, distribution and sale of YUVEZZI (carbachol and brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution), in the licensed territories.

YUVEZZI is a proprietary ophthalmic product indicated for the treatment of presbyopia in adults.

Under the agreement, VISUfarma will make a strategic investment in Visus. Tenpoint and Visus, individually or collectively, will also be eligible to receive regulatory and commercial milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties based on net sales.

Tenpoint is advancing commercialization of YUVEZZI in the United States following its recent U.S. FDA approval.

The aforementioned agreement further expands the reach of YUVEZZI through strategic regional partnerships worldwide, and Tenpoint has already submitted an MMA in the UK, via the MHRAs International Recognition Procedure. It will continue to execute its plans for regulatory applications for YUVEZZI in other key regions worldwide.

Vinita Gupta, chief executive officer, Lupin, said: "We are delighted to partner with Tenpoint Therapeutics to bring a novel ophthalmic therapy that advances our Specialty Care strategy.

Building on the strategic acquisition of VISUfarma, this partnership further strengthens our vision care franchise and expands our presence across key European markets.

The addition of YUVEZZI underscores our commitment to broadening access to differentiated therapies, improving patient outcomes, and reinforcing our leadership in eye care across the licensed territories.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company focused on branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients across multiple therapeutic segments.

The companys consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 1,415 crore in Q1 FY27, up 16.08% from Rs 1,219.03 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales rose 33.32% to Rs 8,217.23 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.04% to currently trade at Rs 2220.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News