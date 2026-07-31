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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Sugammadex Injection in U.S. market

Lupin launches Sugammadex Injection in U.S. market

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Lupin announced that following approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application, the company launched Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial in the United States.

Lupin's Sugammadex Injection is the bioequivalent to Bridion Injection of Merck, Sharp & Dohme LLC (Merck) and is indicated for the reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adults and pediatric patients aged 2 years and older undergoing surgery.

 

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 12:50 PM IST