Lupin partners with Spain's ERN for launch of asthma, COPD inhaler Luforbec

Lupin has announced a strategic collaboration with Spanish pharmaceutical company Laboratorios ERN S.A. for the launch of Luforbec (beclometasone/formoterol) 100/6, a fixed-dose combination inhaler.

The inhaler is indicated for the treatment of adult asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Spain.

The pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI) combines Lupins respiratory expertise and manufacturing capabilities with ERNs established distribution network and customer relationships in the Spanish market.

The collaboration marks a step forward in expanding access to respiratory care solutions in Europe, leveraging Lupins global inhalation portfolio and ERNs local market presence to strengthen patient reach in Spain.

Thierry Volle, President EMEA and Emerging Markets, Lupin said, The launch of Luforbec in Spain, following successful introductions in the UK and Germany, represents a key milestone in our partnership with ERN and reinforces our commitment to advancing global access to quality respiratory care. Together, we are building something truly exciting for patients and healthcare professionals.

Partnering with Lupin allows us to bring a proven, high value respiratory therapy to Spanish patients and healthcare professionals. It represents an opportunity for ERN to expand into a new therapeutic area, said David Solanes, CEO of LABORATORIOS ERN, S.A.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company focused on branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients across multiple therapeutic segments.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 1,468.70 crore in Q4 FY26, up 87.72% from Rs 782.40 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales rose 32.9% to Rs 7391.91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5562.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Shares of Lupin rose 0.12% to Rs 2,270.75 on the BSE.

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