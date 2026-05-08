Lupin Q4 PAT jumps 87.72%; EBITDA margin expands 1,070 bps

The drug major reported a sharp rise in earnings for the quarter ended 31 March 2026, driven by higher sales and improved operating leverage across key markets.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 1,468.70 crore in Q4 FY26, up 87.72% from Rs 782.40 crore in Q4 FY25 and higher by 24.42% from Rs 1,180.50 crore in Q3 FY26.

Net sales rose 32.9% to Rs 7391.91 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5562.2 crore in Q4 FY25. It increased 4.1% sequentially from Rs 7100.5 crore in Q3 FY26.

Gross profit excluding other operating income stood at Rs 5,540.30 crore in Q4 FY26, up 42.90% from Rs 3,876 crore in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin expanded to 75% from 69.7% in Q4 FY25 and 73.5% in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,928 crore in Q4 FY26, up 115.22% from Rs 895.80 crore in Q4 FY25 and higher by 26.68% from Rs 1,522 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 2,626.30 crore in Q4 FY26, up 90.57% from Rs 1,378.10 crore in Q4 FY25 and higher by 10.51% from Rs 2,376.60 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded 1,070 bps YoY to 35.5% from 24.8% and improved 200 bps sequentially from 33.5% in Q3 FY26.

Geographically, the U.S. market remained the largest contributor to sales during Q4 FY26, with revenue rising 56.90% YoY to Rs 3,398.70 crore. India sales increased 11.51% to Rs 1,908.20 crore, while emerging markets revenue climbed 49.21% to Rs 990.60 crore. Revenue from other developed markets rose 7.15% to Rs 845.30 crore.

Total formulations sales grew 34% YoY to Rs 7,142.80 crore, while API revenue increased 7.60% to Rs 249.10 crore. Total product sales rose 32.90% to Rs 7,391.90 crore in Q4 FY26.

Material cost increased 9.81% YoY to Rs 1,851.60 crore, while employee cost rose 24.11% to Rs 1,242.70 crore. Manufacturing and other expenses climbed 30.91% to Rs 2,209.30 crore. Finance cost rose 34.90% YoY to Rs 120.20 crore, while depreciation, amortization and impairment expense increased 13.63% to Rs 446.80 crore.

Other income surged 146.84% YoY to Rs 140.70 crore during the quarter. Forex gain stood at Rs 314.50 crore against a forex gain of Rs 29.10 crore in Q4 FY25.

Exceptional items for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 131.30 crore compared with nil in the corresponding quarter last year.

Investment in research and development for the quarter stood at Rs 589.80 crore, equivalent to 8.0% of sales.

Operating working capital stood at Rs 7,132.40 crore as of quarter-end, while operating days stood at 87 days.

Capital expenditure for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 305.20 crore. For the full year, capex stood at Rs 1,061.80 crore.

The company reported net debt of negative Rs 4,635.80 crore as of 31 March 2026. Net debt-to-equity ratio stood at negative 0.21, indicating a net cash position.

For the full year ended 31 March 2026, net sales increased 23.9% to Rs 27487.50 crore from Rs 22192.10 crore in FY25. Profit before tax rose 71.17% to Rs 6,872.60 crore from Rs 4,015 crore in FY25, while profit after tax increased 61.98% to Rs 5,355.50 crore from Rs 3,306.30 crore.

Full-year EBITDA jumped 68.64% to Rs 9,240.50 crore from Rs 5,479.20 crore. EBITDA margin expanded 890 bps to 33.6% from 24.7%.

Net cash from operating activities surged to Rs 7,334.50 crore in FY26 from Rs 2,999.94 crore in FY25.

Managing director Nilesh Gupta said the companys Q4 and FY26 performance reflected strong sales growth and margin expansion in the U.S. and India markets, supported by investments in technology, execution and operational efficiencies.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company focused on branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products and active pharmaceutical ingredients across multiple therapeutic segments.

Shares of Lupin fell 3.51% to Rs 2373.50 on the BSE.

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