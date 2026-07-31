Lupin receives USFDA approval for Diazepam Injection USP
Lupin announced that it has received approval under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Diazepam Injection USP, 10 mg/2 mL (5 mg/mL), Single-Dose Prefilled Syringes.
The U.S. FDA has approved Lupin's Diazepam Injection USP, 10 mg/2 mL (5 mg/mL), Single-Dose Prefilled Syringes as bioequivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) Valium Injection 10 mg/2 mL (5 mg/mL) of Hoffman-LaRoche, Inc. and is indicated for the management of anxiety disorders or for the short-term relief of the symptoms of anxiety.
Diazepam Injection USP, 10 mg/2 mL (5 mg/mL), Single-Dose Prefilled Syringes had estimated annual sales of USD 77.9 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT May 2026).
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 6:50 PM IST