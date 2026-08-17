Lupin receives USFDA approval for Pitolisant Tablets, 4.45 mg and 17.8 mg
Lupin has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Pitolisant Tablets, 4.45 mg and 17.8 mg.
The U.S. FDA has approved Lupin's Pitolisant Tablets, 4.45 mg and 17.8 mg, as bioequivalent to Wakix for the indications in the approved labeling.
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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 1:04 PM IST