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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin's US arm settles civil antitrust litigation with Humana for $30 million

Lupin's US arm settles civil antitrust litigation with Humana for $30 million

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Lupin said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., has entered into a settlement agreement with Humana Inc. in connection with civil antitrust litigation in the United States.

The case forms part of the broader In re Generic Pharmaceuticals Antitrust Litigation, a multi-defendant proceeding involving several pharmaceutical companies accused of price-fixing and market allocation practices in generic drugs. The litigation is pending in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The agreement states that Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. denies all allegations, and the settlement does not constitute any admission of liability or unlawful conduct. The settlement is an attempt by the company to resolve legacy legal exposures to avoid prolonged litigation costs and related uncertainties.

 

Under the agreement, Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. will pay $30 million for a full and final release of all claims by Humana against the company and its affiliates.

"The settlement amount has already been provided for in the companys prior consolidated financial statements, Lupin said.

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Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The pharmaceutical company reported a 37.46% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,175.55 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 855.16 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Total revenue from operations jumped 24.26% year-on-year to Rs 7,167.52 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The scrip shed 0.28% to currently trade at Rs 2320 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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