Lux Cozi Group lays foundation stone for new Rs 600-cr manufacturing facility at Dankuni, West Bengal

Lux Cozi Group (Vertical 'A' of Lux Industries) marked a landmark milestone in its growth journey on 11 July 2026 with the foundation stone laying of its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Dankuni, West Bengal. With a planned investment of approximately Rs 600 crore, the project represents one of the largest manufacturing investments in the company's history and is set to establish one of Asia's largest garment manufacturing hubs.

The company will expand its existing 8 lakh sq. ft. Dankuni facility by another 12 lakh sq. ft., creating a massive 20 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing campus. Once fully operational, this highly automated facility will set new benchmarks in production efficiency and scale, cementing the Lux Cozi Group's position as one of the leading Indian apparel manufacturer across the world.

The expansion adds an annual capacity of an additional 20 crore pieces to the existing facility's 12 crore pieces, boosting the Lux Cozi Group's total nationwide capacity from nearly 20 crore to approximately 36 crore pieces annually. Once fully operational, this highly automated facility will set new benchmarks in production efficiency and scale, enabling the company to meet rising domestic and global demand.

Beyond manufacturing, the project is expected to generate approximately 3,000 direct and 6,000 indirect employment opportunities, creating significant socio-economic impact and reinforcing West Bengal's position as a preferred manufacturing destination.