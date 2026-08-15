LWS Knitwear standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.28% to Rs 12.38 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear declined 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.28% to Rs 12.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.12.3813.075.498.110.240.370.240.350.180.27

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