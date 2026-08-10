Lyka Labs consolidated net profit rises 122.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.10% to Rs 42.31 crore

Net profit of Lyka Labs rose 122.58% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.10% to Rs 42.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.42.3133.0310.7511.173.963.461.951.352.070.93

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