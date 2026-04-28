Lykis reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 136.65% to Rs 145.40 crore

Net profit of Lykis reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 136.65% to Rs 145.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 61.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 147.89% to Rs 6.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.07% to Rs 392.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 297.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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